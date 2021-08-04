Annual General Meeting will be held in closed session on September 9, 2021, at 6:30 pm, Paris time

The meeting will be broadcasted live on: invest.medincell.com

The secure remote voting system via the Votaccess platform will be open from Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 9 am to Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 pm, Paris time

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) will hold a video conference on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 6:30 pm to present the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and answer questions from shareholders.

Connection link: https://invest.medincell.com/conference/

An internet connection will be required to access the conference and ask questions.

MedinCell (FR0004065605 MEDCL), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas, announces today participation terms in its combined general meeting.

General Meeting held in closed session, without the physical presence of the shareholders

In accordance with the provisions of Ordinance no. 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 and Decree no. 2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as extended by Decree no. 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, and in view of the health situation, the Shareholders' Meeting will exceptionally be held, by decision of the Board of Directors, in closed session, without the physical presence of shareholders and other persons entitled to attend.

This decision modifies the Company's previous announcement, dated June 1, 2021, concerning the physical holding of the event.

A live broadcast of the general meeting will be available at https://invest.medincell.com/fr/general_meeting

Terms and conditions of participation

It is reminded that the AMF strongly encourages shareholders to vote, as such right is a fundamental prerogative of each shareholder, by means of distance voting, with all votes to be cast ahead of the General Meeting.

MedinCell's shareholders are requested to vote exclusively remotly, before the General Meeting:

Internet voting will be available and must be used as a priority: the secure voting platform Votaccess will be open from Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 9 am to Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 3 pm, Paris time. Shareholders will be able to vote by Internet or give a proxy to the Chairman of the Meeting until the day before the General Meeting (i.e. Wednesday, September 8, 2020) at 3 pm, Paris time.

Alternatively, shareholders may also vote by mail in accordance with the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires on August 4, 2021. The deadline for receipt of forms is September 6, 2021.

If a proxy is given to a natural or legal person, the proxy shall send his or her voting instructions by e-mail to the following address: ct-mandataires-assemblees@caceis.com. The deadline for receipt is September 5, 2021.

Concerning written questions, due to the impossibility of asking questions during the Shareholders' Meeting, MedinCell recommends that shareholders who wish to do so send their written questions to the registered office by registered letter with return receipt requested addressed to the Chairman of the Board of Directors or by e-mail to legal@medincell.com, at the latest on the second business day preceding the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. September 7, 2021). In view of the exceptional circumstances, the Company asks that shareholders send their questions by e-mail, accompanied by a certificate of account registration.

Availability of documents relating to the General Meeting

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, as well as the main terms and conditions of participation and voting at the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires n°93 of August 4, 2021.

The preparatory documents and information relating to this General Meeting will be made available to shareholders in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements, and will be available on the website: https://invest.medincell.com/fr/general_meeting

Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to the Meeting on the company's website: https://invest.medincell.com/fr/general_meeting

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

