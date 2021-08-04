ViewSonic Introduces the ViewBoard 4320 to Create Collaborative Spaces in Hybrid Work Environments

With Native 4K Ultra HD Resolution, USB-C Connectivity and Integrated myViewBoard, the ViewBoard 4320 is an Ideal Display for the new Workplace

BREA, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, introduces the ViewBoard 4320 Interactive Displays for collaborative spaces. Developed for smaller collaboration spaces in hybrid work environments and classrooms, the ViewBoard 4320 features integrated annotation and screen casting software, making it easy for users to share and collaborate with colleagues and teams in office or remotely.

"Driven by growing changes in the working model, ViewSonic stays innovative to create values, delivering our interactive display ranges in sizes from 24" to 98" with intuitive and engaging collaborative capabilities to address various needs from our customers." says Monica Sun, Director of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic Corporation, "The ViewBoard 4320 is a combination of advanced software and hardware, creating a collaborative workplace with high productivity, flexibility and agility."

Uninterrupted Group Discussions in Collaborative Spaces

Featuring a 43" Ultra HD 4K display with in-cell touch technology, the sleek and compact ViewBoard 4320 embodies the collaborative nature of huddle spaces and facilitates group discussions with high efficiency and engagement. With 10-point multi-touch functionality, it delivers a smooth and responsive handwriting experience for multiple users to write or draw simultaneously. Its USB-C one cable solution supports instant plug-and-play for A/V, touch, and power delivery, keeping the stream of ideas flowing in a disruption-free environment.

Seamless Collaboration with myViewBoard Suite

The ViewBoard 4320 comes with the built-in myViewBoard suite to create a simple and secure environment to connect and collaborate intuitively in real-time. The digital whiteboarding solution allows users to draw, write, and annotate on the screen while accessing supported multimedia, screen recordings, file conversions, and QR code sharing features. It also employs wireless content casting across a variety of platforms (including Windows, Mac, Chrome, iOS, and Android OS) and sharing screens via compatible browsers directly, and remote management of multiple displays that are located in different places.

Flexibility in Various Usage

The moderate-sized ViewBoard 4320 is designed to foster effective teamwork and boost productivity for group discussions. It is also a perfect secondary display to assist teachers in creating an engaging remote learning environment from individual spaces and can be used as a powerful second screen for its perfect hardware and software integration. The size advantage makes it the ideal interactive display for spaces like huddle rooms, co-working spaces, or home offices, and also maximizes the flexibility to adapt to changing needs. For instance, instead of spending a large amount of budget on new equipment, it can be fit into a different style of workspaces regardless of how big or small the space is.

Optional Accessories to Optimize Productivity

To optimize productivity based on different needs, a variety of optional accessories like web cameras can be equipped to conduct video conferencing, and the active pen are available for a more natural writing experience. It also comes with two types of stands - the detachable desktop stand and the optional table stand that offers a 90-degree tilt, 45-degree swivel, and four different height adjustments for better viewing and interaction.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

