Further to the press release published on 3 June 2021, SFL (Paris:FLY) today announces that the following operations relating to the change in its partnership with Prédica have been carried out:

SFL bought back and cancelled some of the SFL shares held by Prédica1; and

SFL acquired all of the shares held by Prédica in the SFL entities that own the Washington Plaza, 106 Haussmann, Galerie des Champs-Elysées and 90 Champs-Elysées properties,

with Prédica acquiring the non-controlling interests in the four entities that own the cloud.paris, Cézanne Saint-Honoré, 92 Champs-Elysées and 103 Grenelle properties.

In addition, Prédica today swapped its remaining interest in SFL's capital with Prédica Inmobiliara Colonial for Inmobiliara Colonial shares at a ratio of 9.66 Colonial shares (ex-dividend) for 1 SFL share (ex-dividend).

These transactions were performed based on a ratio calculated using the EPRA Net Disposal Value at 31 December 2020 (adjusted for dividend payouts in respect of 2020).

1 Immediately following the cancellation of these shares, SFL's capital stood at €85,729,430, split into 42,864,715 shares. The total number of theoretical voting rights stood at 42,864,715, and the total number of exercisable voting rights (less treasury shares) at 42,752,920.

