- (PLX AI) - United Internet new Outlook FY revenue EUR 5,600 million vs EUR 5,500 million previously.
- • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 1,250 million vs EUR 1,220 million previously
- • half year revenue EUR 2,776 million vs. estimate EUR 2,770 million
- • half year EBITDA EUR 673.2 million
- • half year EBIT EUR 441.9 million
- • half year EPS EUR 1.26
- • Outlook includes unchanged initial costs of approx. EUR 30 million for the 5G network rollout of 1&1 and an amount of approx. EUR 40 million for the product and sales drive of IONOS
