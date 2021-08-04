Anzeige
RF Industries, Ltd.: RF Industries to Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 11, 2021

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / RF Industries, Ltd, (NASDAQ:RFIL), a national manufacturer and marketer of interconnect products and systems, today announced that President and CEO Rob Dawson and CFO Peter Yin are scheduled to present at the Oppenheimer Virtual 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:25 am PT, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.rfindustries.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with RF Industries management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, RF Industries' investor relations firm, at RFIL@mkr-group.com.

About RF Industries

RF Industries designs and manufactures a broad range of interconnect products across diversified, growing markets, including wireless/wireline telecom, data communications and industrial. The Company's products include RF connectors, coaxial cables, data cables, wire harnesses, fiber optic cables, custom cabling, energy-efficient cooling systems and integrated small cell enclosures. The Company is headquartered in San Diego, California with additional operations in Long Island, New York, Vista, California, Milford, Connecticut and North Kingstown, Rhode Island. Please visit the RF Industries website at www.rfindustries.com.

# # #

Contact:

MKR Investor Relations Inc.
Todd Kehrli
Analyst/Investor Contact
(213) 277-5550
rfil@mkr-group.com

SOURCE: RF Industries, Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658394/RF-Industries-to-Present-at-Oppenheimer-24th-Annual-Technology-Internet-Communications-Conference-on-August-11-2021

