Envela Corporation: Envela Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Quarterly Net Income Up 280% Year-over-Year to $2.2 Million

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Management Commentary

"We concluded the second quarter with solid top-line and bottom-line results across both the ECHG and DGSE segments of our business thanks to our team's ability to execute," said John Loftus, Chairman and CEO of Envela. "In parallel to our organic growth strategy, we also plan to expand through our active M&A approach, especially within ECHG, as we intend to acquire accretive businesses that are additive to our value proposition. Moreover, we are focused on further enhancing our broader ESG initiatives across all fronts of our business and are committed to being an organization that gives investors the opportunity to invest in a sustainable and socially responsible company. As we enter into the final few months of the year, we are confident that our current growth strategies for both segments of the business will materialize into encouraging financial results for Envela."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $33.7 million compared to $20.5 million in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to continuing operations of the Company's DGSE subsidiary for the second quarter of 2021 was $23.0 million (68% of total revenue), compared to $14.3 million (70% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale revenue, including bullion, jewelry, watches, and rare coins, was $20.9 million (91% of DGSE total sales), compared to $13.4 million (94% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (9% of DGSE total sales), compared to $927,000 (6% of DGSE total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Revenue related to the Company's ECHG subsidiary for the second quarter of 2021 was $10.7 million (32% of total revenue), compared to $6.2 million (30% of total revenue) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's resale revenue was $8.6 million (80% of ECHG total sales), compared to $4.3 million (69% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period. ECHG's recycled-material sales were $2.1 million (20% of ECHG total sales), compared to $1.9 million (31% of ECHG total sales) in the same year-ago period.

Consolidated gross profit for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.1 million, compared to $4.5 million in the same year-ago period.

DGSE's gross profit was $3.1 million, compared to $1.6 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's resale gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $1.4 million in the same year-ago period. DGSE's recycled-materials gross profit was $418,000, compared to $170,000 in the same year-ago period.

ECHG's gross profit was $4.0 million, compared to $2.9 million in the same year-ago period. Resale gross profit was $3.0 million, compared to $2.0 million in the same year-ago period. Recycled-material gross profit was $1.0 million, compared to $834,000 in the same year-ago period.



Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $2.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to $566,000, or $0.02 per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period.

About Envela

Envela and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities within the recommerce sector. These include recommercializing luxury hard assets, consumer electronics and IT equipment; and end-of-life recycling solutions. Envela assesses its inventory of recommerce purchases for their potential to be refurbished and resold as whole goods, or to be recycled for component parts or precious-metal value. Envela also offers comprehensive recycling solutions for a variety of other companies seeking responsibly to dispose of end-of-life products. Envela operates primarily via two recommerce business segments. Through DGSE, LLC the Company recommercializes luxury hard assets via Dallas Gold and Silver Exchange, Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Bullion Express brands (collectively, "DGSE"). Through ECHG, LLC, the Company operates Echo Environmental Holdings, ITAD USA Holdings, and Teladvance (collectively, "ECHG"), which recommercialize primarily consumer electronics and IT equipment, and provide end-of-life recycling services for various companies across many industries. Envela conducts its recommerce operations at retail and wholesale levels, through distributors, resellers, dedicated stores and online. The Company also owns and operates other businesses and brands engaged in a variety of activities, as identified herein. Envela is a Nevada corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Additional information about Envela is available at its investor-relations site, Envela.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, including statements regarding the potential future success of the Company, its business lines and strategies. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and John Yi

Gateway Investor Relations

1-949-574-3860

ELA@gatewayir.com

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Sales $ 33,724,006 $ 20,545,607 $ 59,214,447 $ 46,374,750 Cost of goods sold 26,596,116 16,074,349 45,782,293 36,602,212 Gross margin 7,127,890 4,471,258 13,432,154 9,772,538 Expenses: Selling, General & Administrative Expenses 4,831,225 3,616,670 8,984,454 7,441,870 Depreciation and Amortization 216,219 179,706 421,131 359,435 Total operating expenses 5,047,444 3,796,376 9,405,585 7,801,305 Operating income 2,080,446 674,882 4,026,569 1,971,233 Other income, net 283,055 51,866 554,996 93,556 Interest expense 177,704 144,297 356,726 289,612 Income before income taxes 2,185,797 582,451 4,224,839 1,775,177 Income tax expense 32,685 16,277 63,455 34,854 Net income $ 2,153,112 $ 566,174 $ 4,161,384 $ 1,740,323 Basic earnings per share: Net income $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 Diluted earnings per share: Net income $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.15 $ 0.06 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 26,924,631 26,924,381 26,924,631 26,924,381 Diluted 26,939,631 26,924,381 26,939,631 26,924,381

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,131,112 $ 9,218,036 Trade receivables, net of allowances 6,244,445 2,846,619 Notes receivable 1,254,958 - Inventories 12,586,889 10,006,897 Current right-of-use assets from operating leases 962,907 1,157,077 Prepaid expenses 453,688 281,719 Total current assets 29,633,999 23,510,348 Notes receivable, less current portion - 2,100,000 Property and equipment, net 7,183,559 6,888,601 Goodwill 3,258,586 1,367,109 Intangible assets, net 2,791,673 2,992,473 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,124,608 3,522,923 Other long-term assets 343,680 197,638 Total assets $ 46,336,105 $ 40,579,092 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable-Trade $ 3,612,320 $ 1,510,697 Notes payable, related party 315,672 307,032 Notes payable 1,832,646 1,813,425 Current operating lease liabilities 961,873 1,148,309 Accrued expenses 793,202 844,324 Customer deposits and other liabilities 770,236 428,976 Total current liabilities 8,285,949 6,052,763 Notes payable, related party, less current portion 8,899,383 9,052,810 Notes payable, less current portion 4,142,084 4,240,658 Long-term operating lease liabilities, less current portion 3,268,863 3,654,419 Total liabilities 24,596,279 23,000,650 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 26,924,631 shares issued and outstanding 269,246 269,246 Additional paid-in capital 40,173,000 40,173,000 Accumulated deficit (18,702,420 ) (22,863,804 ) Total stockholders' equity 21,739,826 17,578,442 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,336,105 $ 40,579,092

ENVELA CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operations Net income $ 4,161,384 $ 1,740,323 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation, amortization, and other 421,131 359,435 Bad debt expense 6,249 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (3,365,999 ) 140,228 Inventories (2,579,991 ) 145,381 Prepaid expenses (169,373 ) (1,269,517 ) Other assets (146,042 ) (95,695 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,574,520 (831,398 ) Operating leases 20,493 (16,782 ) Customer deposits and other liabilities 341,260 369,511 Net cash provided by operations 263,632 541,486 Investing Investment in note receivable (654,958 ) (1,500,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (484,594 ) (29,046 ) Acquisition of CExchange assets and liabilities, net of cash acquired 13,136 - Net cash used in investing (1,126,416 ) (1,529,046 ) Financing Payments on notes payable, related party (144,787 ) (138,683 ) Payments on notes payable (79,353 ) - Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Note - 1,668,200 Net cash provided by (used in) financing (224,140 ) 1,529,517 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,086,924 ) 541,957 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 9,218,036 4,510,660 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 8,131,112 $ 5,052,617 Supplemental Disclosures Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 359,253 $ 291,845 Income taxes $ 56,900 $ - Non cash activities: Acquisition of CExchange assets and liabilities $ 1,555,892 $ -

SOURCE: Envela Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/658274/Envela-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Financial-Results