

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Electronic Arts Inc (EA) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $204 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $365 million, or $1.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.2% to $1.55 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Electronic Arts Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $204 Mln. vs. $365 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.71 vs. $1.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.46 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.58 Full year revenue guidance: $6.850 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTRONIC ARTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de