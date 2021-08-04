

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Invacare Corp (IVC):



-Earnings: -$10.70 million in Q2 vs. -$16.62 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. -$0.48 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Invacare Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$9.82 million or -$0.28 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $225.86 million in Q2 vs. $196.30 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

INVACARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de