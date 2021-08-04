

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $486 million, or $3.07 per share. This compares with $444 million, or $2.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $880 million or $5.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $62.67 billion from $55.68 billion last year.



McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $880 Mln. vs. $453 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.56 vs. $2.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.17 -Revenue (Q1): $62.67 Bln vs. $55.68 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

