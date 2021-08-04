

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Clearwater Paper Corporation (CLW):



-Earnings: -$51.6 million in Q2 vs. $22.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$3.10 in Q2 vs. $1.36 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Clearwater Paper Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$17.9 million or -$1.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.49 per share -Revenue: $406.4 million in Q2 vs. $480.6 million in the same period last year.



