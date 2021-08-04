

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO):



-Earnings: $16 million in Q2 vs. -$750 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.95 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $173 million or $0.22 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.15 per share -Revenue: $1.14 billion in Q2 vs. $0.27 billion in the same period last year.



