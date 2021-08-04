

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Abiomed Inc. (ABMD):



-Earnings: -$26.53 million in Q1 vs. $44.59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.59 in Q1 vs. $0.98 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Abiomed Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $51.05 million or $1.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.05 per share -Revenue: $252.59 million in Q1 vs. $164.85 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1,030 - $1,050 Mln



