

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $3.37 billion, or $3.83 per share. This compares with $0.07 billion, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, MetLife Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.09 billion or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $16.24 billion from $13.85 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.09 Bln. vs. $0.76 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.37 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.57 -Revenue (Q2): $16.24 Bln vs. $13.85 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

METLIFE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de