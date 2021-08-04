Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Die neue GW Pharma?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 926517 ISIN: CA56501R1064 Ticker-Symbol: MLU 
Tradegate
02.08.21
08:00 Uhr
16,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,61 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,10016,30022:32
16,20016,30022:00
PR Newswire
04.08.2021 | 23:10
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manulife declares preferred share dividends

C$ unless otherwise stated
TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife's Board of Directors today announced quarterly shareholders' dividends on the following non-cumulative preferred shares of Manulife Financial Corporation, payable on or after September 19, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 17, 2021:

  • Class A Shares Series 2 - $0.29063 per share
  • Class A Shares Series 3 - $0.28125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 3 - $0.14675 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 4 - $0.095908 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 5 - $0.243188 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 7 - $0.2695 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 9 - $0.271938 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 11 - $0.295688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 13 - $0.275875 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 15 - $0.236625 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 17 - $0.2375 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 19 - $0.229688 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 23 - $0.303125 per share
  • Class 1 Shares Series 25 - $0.29375 per share

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and our global wealth and asset management segment, Manulife Investment Management, serves individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of June 30, 2021, we had CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.1 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.3 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Media Relations Contact: Cheryl Holmes, Manulife, 416-557-0945, cheryl_holmes@manulife.com; Investor Relations: Hung Ko, Manulife, 416-806-9921, hung_ko@manulife.com

MANULIFE FINANCIAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.