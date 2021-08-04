

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $44.19 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $8.50 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Federal Rlty Inv Trust reported adjusted earnings of $110.15 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 31.4% to $231.63 million from $176.23 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $110.15 Mln. vs. $57.98 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.41 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $231.63 Mln vs. $176.23 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.91 to $2.01



