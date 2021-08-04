

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Stoneridge Inc. (SRI):



-Earnings: $19.80 million in Q2 vs. -$21.73 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.72 in Q2 vs. -$0.81 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Stoneridge Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.7 million or -$0.14 per share for the period. -Revenue: $191.33 million in Q2 vs. $99.55 million in the same period last year.



