Donnerstag, 05.08.2021
InnoCan Pharma - Die neue GW Pharma?
05.08.2021 | 07:04
Crystal Blockchain Now Supports Analytics For 300+ DeFi Protocols

Within the 2600+ ERC20 tokens that Crystal now supports, 300+ are DeFi focussed.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital asset analytics platform Crystal Blockchain now provides AML compliance support for 300+ DeFi protocols; that's the most decentralized coverage on the analytics market right now.

As we expand support of Ethereum (ETH) token transfers in our monitoring tool, we now provide support for 2600+ ERC-20 tokens on our platform. As part of this, we now support 300+ DeFi tokens including Aave (AAVE), 1inch (1INCH), and The Graph (GRT). We continue to provide even more ERC-20 token transfers for a more detailed transactional profile analysis.

The growing importance of DeFi analytics

The decentralized finance (DeFi) economy continues to build with 2.91m unique Ethereum addresses interacted with a DeFi protocol by the end of June 2021, This represented a 65% growth from the previous quarter, according to Cointelegraph. Growth is expected to continue.

Top supported DeFi protocols by market cap.

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1588638/Crystal_Blockchain_Infographic.jpg

The current top tokens Crystal supports (by market cap) are Aave (AAVE) the largest by market cap at $3,906m, followed by The Graph (GRT) at $2,953m, Fei Protocol (FEI) at $2,048m, Liquity USD (LUSD) at $727m, and last but not least, Neutrino USD (USDN) at $434m.

Total market capitalization for supported DeFi tokens on the Crystal analytics platform is now approximately $71.5b. For comparison, that's the same as Tether's (USDT) current market cap.

The current market cap for the DeFi sector is $91b - Crystal covers almost 80% of this volume. Crystal continues to increase its DeFi analytics coverage as the decentralized sector expands.

Contact the team at contact@crystalblockchain.com to learn more about our analytics solutions.

About Crystal:

Crystal is the world-leading all-in-one blockchain analytics tool for crypto AML compliance, providing blockchain analytics and crypto transaction monitoring for thousands of cryptocurrencies in real-time.

Crystal Blockchain works globally with customers in the digital asset industry, the banking, and FI sectors. We help streamline their Know Your Transaction (KYT) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures for meeting international compliance standards.

Available as a free demo version, SaaS, API, and for on-premise installation. Engineered by Bitfury.

Media contacts:

Ana Diundina, Crystal Blockchain
anastasiia.diundina@bitfury.com
+380977371660

