- (PLX AI) - Lufthansa Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR -952 million vs. estimate EUR -907 million.
- • Q2 revenue EUR 3,200 million vs. estimate EUR 3,626 million
- • Still high demand for tourist destinations and gradual recovery of business travel expected in the second half of the year
- • At the end of the second quarter, the Lufthansa Group had available liquidity of 11.1 billion euros
- • This includes unused funds from the government's stabilization measures and loans of around 3.9 billion euros
- • The proceeds of a bond issue in July amounting to 1 billion euros have not yet been taken into account
