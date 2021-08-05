Invitation to presentation starting at 09:00 (CET)

Embracer Group hereby invites you to a presentation on the occasion of this morning's press releases announcing a number of acquisitions

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors accompanied by the management of the acquired companies. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

Date: Today, August 5, 2021

Time: 09:00 (CET)

Questions are welcome in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com and live during the presentation via a message board.

About Embracer Group



Embracer Group is the parent company of businesses developing and publishing PC, console and mobile games for the global games market. The Group has an extensive catalogue of over 240 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z and Borderlands, amongst many others.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eight operative groups: THQ Nordic GmbH, Koch Media GmbH/Deep Silver, Coffee Stain AB, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment and Easybrain. The Group has 77 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 8,000 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

