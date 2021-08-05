- (PLX AI) - Adidas increases full-year outlook as top-line momentum accelerates.
- • Outlook FY revenue growth 20%
- • This new outlook reflects sales growth of up to 7% in the second half of the year compared to the 2020 level, which will be fueled by an array of innovative product releases, including the re-introduction of NMD, one of adidas' most successful franchises in recent history
- • Outlook FY net income EUR 1,400-1,500 million, up from EUR 1,250-1,450 million previously
- • Q2 gross margin 51.8% vs. estimate 52.2%
- • Q2 revenue EUR 5,077 million vs. estimate EUR 4,975 million
- • Q2 operating margin 10.7%
- • Q2 operating profit EUR 543 million vs. estimate EUR 467 million
- • Outlook FY operating margin 9.5-10%, up from 9-10% previously
ADIDAS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de