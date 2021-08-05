

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said it continued the positive trend of the current fiscal year in its third quarter, presenting more than double the result in the company's nine-month report compared to prior year period. The company's results benefited from strong demand for high-quality products, especially in the automotive, construction, energy, and cable industries.



For the nine month period, IFRS earnings before taxes was 631 million euros compared to 252 million euros, last year. Earnings per share increased to 11.09 euros from 4.25 euros. Operating earnings before taxes increased to 268 million euros from 133 million euros. Operating earnings per share was 4.70 euros compared to 2.30 euros. Operating ROCE improved to 13.5%, compared to 8.5%.



Revenues were 12.18 billion euros, up 37% year-on-year. This was primarily due to higher copper and precious metal prices in comparison to the previous year.



For fiscal 2020/21, Aurubis continues to expect an operating EBT between 270 million euros and 330 million euros and an operating ROCE between 9% and 12%.



