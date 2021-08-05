FIRSTGROUP PLC - Directorate Change

FIRSTGROUP PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGES

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup" or "the Company") announces that Martha Poulter and Steve Gunning have notified the Group that they will not seek re-election at the AGM and will stand down as Non-Executive Directors and from the Board at the conclusion of the Company's AGM on 13 September 2021.

Commenting, David Martin, Chairman said:

"I would like to thank Martha and Steve for the significant contribution they have each made to the Board since joining in 2017 and 2019 respectively. Their experience and insights have been invaluable in helping the Group navigate this important chapter in its evolution.

"As FirstGroup enters a new strategic phase, we will continue the orderly and appropriate evolution of the Board in order to ensure it has the right balance of skills, experience, and diversity for the Group's future needs."

This announcement is made pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11R.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Faisal Tabbah, Head of Investor Relations

Stuart Butchers, Group Head of Communications

corporate.comms@firstgroup.com

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354 Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Notes

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1.