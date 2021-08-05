- (PLX AI) - Outokumpu Q2 sales EUR 1,873 million vs. estimate EUR 1,876 million.
- • Q2 EBIT EUR 163 million vs. estimate EUR 131 million
- • Q2 EBITDA EUR 223 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT EUR 163 million
- • Q2 net income EUR 129 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA EUR 223 million vs. estimate EUR 192 million
- • Q2 EPS EUR 0.3
- • The Company expects stronger sales growth in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half, and confirms its guidance for the year 2021 of revenue between € 270 million and € 290 million, an EBIT margin between 9% and 11%, and free cash flow between € 12 million and € 18 million
- • The Company's goal for 2025 remains achieving at least € 400 million revenue and at least 15% EBIT margin
