

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Germany factory orders data is due from Destatis. Economists expect orders to grow 1.9 percent on month in June, reversing a 3.7 percent fall in May.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.79 against the yen, 1.0738 against the franc, 0.8519 against the pound and 1.1836 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de