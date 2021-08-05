

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - Elringklinger (EGKLF.PK) on Thursday reported net income of 7.9 million euros or 0.13 euros per share in the second quarter compared with net loss of 35.5 million euros or 0.56 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.



Profit before taxes in the quarter was 18.5 million euros compared with loss of 38.7 million euros last year.



Revenue for the second quarter increased 56.1% to 393.6 million euros from 252.2 million euros last year, helped by recovery in all regions from the pandemic-induced revenue drop.



'Our global efficiency enhancement program continues to take effect, on the back of which the Group's key financial indicators have improved noticeably both in terms of revenue and earnings as well as in respect of cash flow. At 5.9% in the quarter, our EBIT margin is within the targeted range of around 5 to 6% for the full 2021 financial year,' said Stefan Wolf, CEO of ElringKlinger AG.



