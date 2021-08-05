Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc! Riesenereignis! – Gewaltiger Gamechanger: Ist heute alles drin
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLFX ISIN: SE0001137985 Ticker-Symbol: BTPC 
Frankfurt
05.08.21
08:03 Uhr
0,120 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACTIVE BIOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1270,16409:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.08.2021 | 08:41
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Biotech AB Interim report January - June 2021

Good progress in the projects towards important clinical events

SECOND QUARTER IN BRIEF

  • Active Biotech and NeoTX announce FDA clearance of IND for phase II clinical trial of naptumomab

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

  • Active Biotech provided status update on the progress in its clinical naptumomab project
  • Active Biotech's partner NeoTX hosted KOL webinar on overcoming checkpoint inhibitor resistance, featuring combination with naptumomab as one approach

Financial summary

SEK MApr-JunJan-JunFull-year
20212020202120202020
Net sales---0.56.7
Operating profit/loss-12.6-10.1-22.4-19.9-32.3
Profit/loss after tax-12.6-9.8-22.4-19.9-32.2
Earnings per share (SEK)-0.06-0.06-0.11-0.12-0.19
Cash and cash equivalents (at close of period) 78.538.226.2

For further information, please contact:

Helén Tuvesson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 21 56
Hans Kolam, CFO
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 44

Active Biotech AB
(Corp. Reg. No. 556223-9227)
Scheelevägen 22, 223 63 Lund
Tel: +46 (0)46 19 20 00

The report is also available at www.activebiotech.com.

Active Biotech is obligated to make public the information contained in this report pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. This information was provided to the media, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on August 5, 2021, at 08.30 a.m. CET.


Attachment

  • Active Biotech Interim Report Jan-Jun 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/704dce25-3816-4fc0-919a-a6d3c1abc718)

ACTIVE BIOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.