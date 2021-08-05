DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3218.3397

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5359771

