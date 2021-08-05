

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany factory orders grew more than expected in June, underpinned by strong domestic demand, data from Destatis revealed on Thursday.



Factory orders advanced 4.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 3.2 percent fall in May.



Excluding major orders, new orders in manufacturing were 1.7 percent higher than in the previous month.



Domestic orders advanced 9.6 percent, while foreign orders went up only 0.4 percent in June.



On a yearly basis, manufacturing orders advanced sharply by 26.2 percent, but down from 54.9 percent in May.



Data showed that manufacturing turnover dropped 1.4 percent on month in June, following a 0.4 percent fall in May.



