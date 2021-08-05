MIM Software Inc. Receives CE Mark Approval for MAA SPECT/CT Dosimetry

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIM Software Inc., a leading global provider of medical imaging software, announced today it has received CE Mark approval for MAA voxel-based SPECT/CT dosimetry through its MIM SurePlan LiverY90 product.

MIM SurePlan LiverY90 provides pre-treatment activity planning, time-saving tools for liver and tumor segmentation, deformable registration, and post-treatment dosimetry for interventional radiologists and Nuclear Medicine physicians treating hepatic tumors with radioactive microspheres, including SIR-Spheres. The software allows physicians to quickly calculate the dose delivered by the microspheres to improve treatment decisions and patient care.

"With this new dosimetry capability, interventional radiologists can efficiently conduct pre-treatment activity planning using formulas traditionally provided by microsphere manufacturers, as well as take advantage of MAA voxel-based dosimetry simulation," said Aaron Nelson, MD, Chief Medical Officer of MIM Software. "We're excited to provide this offering to the Interventional Radiology community and are looking forward to the impact on patient care."

The CE Mark approval expands upon the partnership MIM Software entered with Sirtex in February 2020, which authorized specialized Sirtex sales teams in the United States, Europe, and other key global markets to offer a comprehensive solution, INSYTEY90, that includes MIM SurePlan LiverY90 alongside SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres to improve treatment precision for patients with hepatic tumors.

"MIM SurePlan LiverY90 has become a valuable tool for physicians when treating patients with SIR-Spheres," said Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Sirtex. "We congratulate MIM Software on this accomplishment and look forward to continuously advancing patient care as partners."

About MIM Software Inc.

MIM Software Inc. is a privately held company with a dynamic working environment. It is headquartered in Cleveland, OH, with international offices in Beijing, Chengdu, and Brussels. These fully-staffed offices manage application support as well as sales and engineering efforts for the European and Asian markets, respectively.

MIM Software sells its products globally to imaging centers, hospitals, specialty clinics, research organizations, and pharmaceutical companies. The company's products are used in over 3000 centers worldwide, with more than 500 of those centers located outside of the United States. MIM Software is used in 16 of the top 20 hospitals listed in the U.S. News & World Report Hospital Rankings & Ratings.

MIM Software Inc. is committed to enhancing patient care by providing customer-centered and innovative imaging solutions in the fields of Radiology, Nuclear Medicine, Neuroimaging, Cardiac Imaging, and Radiation Oncology.

About Sirtex

Sirtex is a global healthcare business with offices in the U.S., Australia, Europe, and Asia, working to improve outcomes in people with cancer. Sirtex's current lead product is a targeted radiation therapy for liver cancer called SIR-SpheresY-90 resin microspheres. For more information, visit www.sirtex.com . SIR-Spheres is a registered trademark of Sirtex SIR-Spheres Pty Ltd.

In the United States, SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres received Premarket Approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are indicated for the treatment of non-resectable metastatic liver tumors from primary colorectal cancer in combination with intrahepatic artery chemotherapy using floxuridine. SIR-Spheres Y-90 resin microspheres are approved for the treatment of inoperable liver tumors in the European Union.

Contact:

Nick Sewell

nsewell@mimsoftware.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/709760/MIM_Software_Logo.jpg