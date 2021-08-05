

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Communications company WPP Group PLC (WPP.L, WPPGY) Thursday reported a pre-tax profit 394 million pounds for the half year. This compares to a pre-tax loss of 3.18 billion pounds last year, when it included 2.8 billion pounds of impairment charges and 57 million pounds of restructuring and transformation costs.



Meanwhile, headline profit before tax rose 81.9 percent to 502 million pounds, and Headline EBITDA, including IFRS 16 depreciation, grew 45.8 percent to 699 million pounds. The results are on the basis of continuing operations, the Group said.



On the same basis, earnings per share was 20.6 pence versus loss per share of 262.0 pence a year ago. Headline earnings per share rose by 86.4 percent to 28.7 pence.



For 2021, the Group said its board is declaring an interim dividend of 12.5 pence, an increase of 25 percent year-on-year. The record date for the interim dividend is October 15, and payable on November 1.



The Group's revenue in the first half rose by 9.8 percent to 6.1 billion pounds, while it was up by 16.1 percent on like-for-like basis. Revenue less pass-through costs grew by 5 percent to 4.9 billion pounds.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WPP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de