AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 82.5431

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29739472

ISIN: LU1681049018

