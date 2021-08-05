DJ Travis Perkins: Director Declaration

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director Declaration 05-Aug-2021 / 09:16 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Jasmine Whitbread, Non-executive Chair, will be appointed to the board of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA as a Non-executive Director and a member of the Nominations Committee with effect from 8 September 2021, subject to approval by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA.

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

+44 (0)7515 197975

