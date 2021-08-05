DJ AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2021 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 77.0441

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 211572

CODE: TPHU ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 119247 EQS News ID: 1224275 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224275&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)