AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C) (CMU) AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 256.7523

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6919719

CODE: CMU ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 119242 EQS News ID: 1224270 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

