AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR (IMWRD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2021 / 10:18 CET/CEST

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 04/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 90.2859

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5746853

ISIN: LU1437016972 Category Code: NAV TIDM: IMWRD

August 05, 2021 04:18 ET (08:18 GMT)