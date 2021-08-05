TheMathCompany Launches Co.dx's Exclusive Next-gen CPG Application Suite

Built to power double-digit growth targets with scalable and sustainable solutions

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheMathCompany is excited to launch its highly advanced and nuanced CPG application suite on Co.dx, a proprietary AI/ML platform that builds and deploys multiple applications in client ecosystems. Designed to navigate through shifting retail structures, evolving consumer behavior, and other challenges prevalent within the CPG sector, Co.dx's CPG-specific AI faculties enable the applications to be plug-and-play. As part of Phase 1, TheMathCompany is launching Co.dx's CPG application suites to help companies boost revenue across their commercial value chains while providing holistic and granular views into category performance.

Co.dx's ready-to-deploy suite of applications aims to enable CPG businesses achieve double-digit growth and maximize ROI using cutting-edge technology. It does so by helping resolve persistent challenges faced by CPG firms, including the harmonization of data sources, business process agility improvements, and integrations of applications into existing ecosystems.

Drawing from their vast experience in solving real-world business challenges for Fortune 500 organizations, TheMathCompany's experts have designed and curated these application suites to enable collaborative growth planning, while ensuring optimization across primary levels of revenue management, including assortment, distribution, pricing, promotions, and maximization of return on marketing spend.

"Co.dx is abstracted from tackling industry-wide challenges to reduce time to value, and the CPG application suite focuses on standardizing processes and helping resolve key problems within the CPG industry, such as providing stakeholders with a holistic view into category performance. With our proprietary contextualized AI algorithms designed to drive action, we help augment decisions and enable our clients to stay ahead of the competition. With newer opportunities, we expect to expand and build a range of application suites on Co.dx for other functional and industry verticals, ensuring rapid impact for enterprises," says Anuj Krishna, Co-Founder & Head of Assets at TheMathCompany.

Co.dx's applications can be customized to match business nuances for seamless integration, and also allows executives to formulate short-term tactical plans and long-term strategic goals through actionable insights. Powered by pre-built AI widgets, Co.dx enables businesses to reduce time to value by over 50% and accelerate data-to-decisions cycle, at scale.

About TheMathCompany:

TheMathCompany is a global analytics consultancy that partners with Fortune 500 or equivalent organizations in their analytics journey, using IP-led assets, people, and processes to deliver accelerated and human-centric solutions, to maximize value. With a team of 650+ data scientists, data engineers, consultants, analysts, and visualization experts, the organization has ongoing engagements with 45+ clients across 15+ industry verticals.

About Co.dx:

Co.dx is an AI-powered platform, built under TheMathCompany's product division. Pre-built with 250+ AI widgets, derived from past engagements and expertise in solving business challenges, this proprietary AI/ML platform's capabilities cut time to value. Co.dx delivers MVPs rapidly while building scalable and sustainable solutions that generate business value. At present, its advanced application suites for the CPG industry encompass value generation across Growth Planning, Assortment & Distribution, Marketing and Pricing & Promotions.

To know more, visit https://codx.ai/

Contact: Mridula Vasudevamurthy

Email: enquiries@codx.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589050/TheMathCompany_Co_dx.jpg