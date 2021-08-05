

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna Corp. (CI) released earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.47 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $1.75 billion, or $4.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cigna Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $5.24 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $43.11 billion from $39.21 billion last year.



Cigna Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.81 Bln. vs. $2.15 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $5.24 vs. $5.81 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.96 -Revenue (Q2): $43.11 Bln vs. $39.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $20.20 Full year revenue guidance: $170 Bln



