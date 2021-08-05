

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Murphy Oil (MUR):



-Earnings: -$63.08 million in Q2 vs. -$317.18 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.41 in Q2 vs. -$2.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Murphy Oil reported adjusted earnings of $91.1 million or $0.59 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.24 per share -Revenue: $549.64 million in Q2 vs. $211.54 million in the same period last year.



