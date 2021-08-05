

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit came in at $128.67 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $161.18 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $1.75 billion from $1.54 billion last year.



Hanesbrands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $128.67 Mln. vs. $161.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q2): $1.75 Bln vs. $1.54 Bln last year.



