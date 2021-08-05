

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wesco International Inc (WCC):



-Earnings: $104.84 million in Q2 vs. -$35.78 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $137.23 million or $2.64 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.60 billion in Q2 vs. $2.09 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.40 to $8.80



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WESCO INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de