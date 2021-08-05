DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Aug-2021 / 11:06 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC

The Company announces:

Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2021) of £66.7m

Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 04/08/2021) of £50m

The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 04/08/2021 was:

Number of shares in issue:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period 239.83p 20,850,000.00 revenue*

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 237.59p

Ordinary share price 237.50p

Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.97)%

Ordinary shares have an undated life

ZDP share 115.18p 14,500,000.00

ZDP share price 115.00p

Premium to NAV (0.16)%

ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025

*Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05 to 04/08/2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 119284 EQS News ID: 1224332 End of Announcement EQS News Service -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1224332&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 05, 2021 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)