

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) reported a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $502 million, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $277 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $4.89 billion from $3.86 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.74 vs. $2.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.44 -Revenue (Q3): $4.89 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.85 - $12.95



