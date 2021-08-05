

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $3.10 billion, or $27.97 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $7.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 billion or $25.80 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $17.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 163.6% to $5.14 billion from $1.95 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.90 Bln. vs. $0.85 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $25.80 vs. $7.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $17.69 -Revenue (Q2): $5.14 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de