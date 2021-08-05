DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN82131 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN82131 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 05-Aug-2021 / 11:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: TRFGRAN82131 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DATE: August 04, 2021

The 90-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.24, 2020 by sale to qualified investors on May.06, 2021 with bookbuilding on May. 05, 2021 with TRFGRAN82131 ISIN code and TRY 654,590,000 nominal value, is redeemed on 04.08.2021.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY

Limit 30,000,000,000

Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 04.08.2021

Maturity (Day) 90

Sale Type Sale to qualified

investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN82131

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 654,590,000

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 04.08.2021

Payment Date 04.08.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

