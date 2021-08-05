AECI Limited - Interest Payments Notification

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Bond company code: AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227

Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235

("AECI")

INTEREST PAYMENTS NOTIFICATION

Noteholders are advised of the following interest payments due on 23 August 2021:

Bond code: AECI03 ISIN: ZAG000155227 Coupon: 5,185% Interest amount due: ZAR 6 676 575,34 Bond code: AECI04 ISIN: ZAG000155235 Coupon: 5,235% Interest amount due: ZAR 4 044 575,34 Interest period: 21 May 2021 to 22 August 2021 Payment date: 23 August 2021 Date convention: Following Business Day

Woodmead, Sandton

5 August 2021

Debt Sponsor: Rand Merchant Bank (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)