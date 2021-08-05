Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 05.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical im Fokus der Sportwelt! Federer, Nadal & Medvedev...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 880206 ISIN: US14149Y1082 Ticker-Symbol: CLH 
NASDAQ
04.08.21
22:00 Uhr
58,95 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,28047,00014:01
46,36047,00014:01
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CARDINAL HEALTH
CARDINAL HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARDINAL HEALTH INC58,950,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.