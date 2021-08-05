

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $116 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $656 million, or $2.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $0.77 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.1% to $42.59 billion from $36.69 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $227 Mln. vs. $305 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.77 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q4): $42.59 Bln vs. $36.69 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

