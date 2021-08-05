

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 7.00 am ET Thursday, the Bank of England's monetary policy announcement and the minutes of the meeting are due. The Monetary Policy Committee is widely expected to hold the key rate at a record low of 0.10 percent and the quantitative easing programme at GBP 895 billion.



Ahead of the decision, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it retreated against the yen, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 152.37 against the yen, 1.3926 against the greenback, 0.8506 against the euro and 1.2623 against the franc at 6:55 am ET.



