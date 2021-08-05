Infinity Shields Protects Stops Rats In Their Tracks From Chewing Wires, Cables, and Nesting; Drives Pests Away Without Harm!

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2021 / Infinity Shields Protects prevents and blocks rodents and pests from chewing wires, cables, and harnesses. It also prevents nesting and eliminates the worst odors on contact. It can be used on fabric, textiles, and hard surfaces areas, indoor or outdoor. Once on the treated surface, Infinity Shields Protects creates a long-lasting invisible barrier of protection driving rodents, mice, raccoons, pigeons, spiders, bees, flies, gnats, and ants away without harm. The patented Hyper Green Technology is water-based, is non-toxic, and has been successfully tested not to harm pests.

Infinity Shields, LLC is a veteran-owned and -operated family manufacturing business, which has recently launched its patented "battle tested" and proven olfactory deterrent and odor eliminator Infinity Shields Protects with a Zero-Mortality Rate on pests. Available in 32oz trigger spray and a 65oz concentrated hose rinse.

"It all happened by accident," said Jim and Tyler Howard, founders of the South Florida-based company, Infinity Shields, LLC. "We developed the most advanced Hyper Green odor eliminator and became nationally-preferred vendors for Republic Services and Waste Management. Once they were aware of its safe dual application, THEY told us how it worked in and around the sanitation trucks, protecting wires, cables, and harnesses! A YouTube video was even done on their channel."

Multiple Solid waste companies not only uses Infinity Shields Protects on their trucks protecting wires and cables, but they also used the product in transfer stations and recycling MRF's because they were able to drastically reduce even eliminate the odor and rid these facilities of rodents, trash birds, and flies that come naturally with all garbage.

Case studies have proven that truck facilities have saved hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost revenue, truck downtime, wire and cable repairs, and the cost of replacement parts for new OEM wiring harnesses and cables by using Infinity Shields Protects. Company Co-Founder Tyler Howard said "a three-year case study, with over 300 solid waste truck sites, found that the savings were substantial."

One waste hauling site was asked to confirm the efficacy of the products by the Director of Fleet and complete their own 180-day in-house evaluation, based on using Infinity Shields Protects versus not using Infinity Shields Protects. The savings were so significant that the manager had to combine the savings into his annual fleet electrical budget, a reported savings of 60% annually in one hauling facility.

Another solid waste company had a hauling facility located in Atlanta, Georgia. "The rodent damage was so abundant and caused havoc throughout the hauling facility daily," the Fleet Manager said. "At that time, I had nowhere else to turn. I used everything I could put my hands on, and nothing seemed to work. So, I purchased this product and once I started applying Infinity Shields Protects, my location saved half a million dollars in wiring harnesses that year alone."

This all adds up to customer service interruptions and unwanted downtime. "Infinity Shields Protects save these companies time and money," Tyler Howard said. Before Infinity Shields Protects, the solid waste industry used traps, tape, pellets, and bait to get rid of the rats, in the trucks. All of which were potentially time-consuming, unable to cover large areas, and some dangerous to technicians working on the vehicles if handled incorrectly without proper protection, all lethal if stray pets happen to eat bait disguised as food when wandering these facilities.

Last year before COVID-19, Infinity Shields Protects was referred to the City of New York's Department of Sanitation, by a major solid waste company for issues concerning rodents chewing wires, and cables in trucks, and the repeated wire damage in generators. "We were first asked for our literature," said Matt Clary National Sales Director of Infinity Shields. "Then we were asked to showcase our product on a few sanitation trucks in New York. After a few weeks of finding no damage to these trucks, we were asked to return and apply to areas at the main transfer station." The requests grew, as Infinity Shields Protects stopped rodents in their tracks. We were informed the application was to be in trucks, transfer stations, dumpsters, compactors, sweepers, then the subway trains themselves came into view. COVID-19 came just after our last meeting, and we are expected to regroup by the fall.

Infinity Shields Protects is easy to use in and around your car, truck, RV, motorhome, even farm equipment, and inside offices, computer I.T. rooms, attics, and above ceiling tiles, to drive these pests away without harm before they damage areas costing thousands of dollars to repair. Restaurants and cafés with rodent and pest issues from other areas started using the spray and hose rinse in front of the restaurants, in and around the back dumpsters, and compactors, and the rats, pests, and odor vanished!

Currently, Infinity Shields Protects is sold in a 32oz trigger spray bottle, One Gallon RTU and a 65oz concentrated hose rinse, that hooks up to your garden hose and covers approximately 5500 square feet outdoors. Order Online at www.infinityshields.com or www.walmart.com

