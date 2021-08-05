

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) released earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $112.9 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $85.9 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $577.4 million from $503.5 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.76 to $1.86



