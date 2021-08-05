

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.04 billion, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $0.48 billion, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, ViacomCBS Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $640 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $6.56 billion from $6.08 billion last year.



ViacomCBS Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $640 Mln. vs. $744 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.56 Bln vs. $6.08 Bln last year.



